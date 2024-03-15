When Hot Water Music announced their new album Vows, they teased some high-profile collaborations on the tracklist. Two of those songs are out today.

“Remnants” teams the band with Turnstile members Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang, and it has a video directed by Jesse Korman. Hot Water Music had this to say about the track: “‘Remnants’ is a song of friendship and what it means to be a true friend to a person dear to us even through the toughest times of our lives. These values are based on whether or not we choose to be present for one another when all seems to fall apart.”

Then there’s “Fences,” which features Hot Water Music’s fellow punk veterans Thrice. The band has a statement on that one too: “One of the toughest things in life is remembering and recognizing the importance of living in the moment. With so many distractions in our day-to-day lives, it becomes easy to get lost in the noise of this society and lose focus of our true and present purpose.”

Hear both songs below.

Vows is out 5/10 on Equal Vision.