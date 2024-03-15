Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”

New Music March 15, 2024 9:14 AM By James Rettig

Cardi B has released a new single, “Enough (Miami),” which follows “Like What (Freestyle)” from a couple weeks ago.

She started teasing it a few days ago with its revealing single artwork (which briefly got pulled from Instagram due to nudity) and some lyrics: “Me versus you and you know who they pickin’/ I can survive in the coldest conditions/ Bitches is washed, soapin’ the dishes/ I apply pressure like boa constrictors/ One bitch, two bitch, old bitch, new bitch, none of y’all not gonna do shit/ I’m in Miami I pull on cruise ships.”

Check it out below.

Cardi B also appears today alongside SZA on a remix of Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me.” And on Monday night, she made a surprise appearance at Madonna’s show in Los Angeles.

