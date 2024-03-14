Vampire Weekend – “Classical”

New Music March 14, 2024 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille

So far Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us rollout has featured two lead singles and one revealing podcast. Today they’re revealing a third song from the album. “Classical” is a noisy, blustery track with a chaotic horn section that reminds me of Radiohead’s “The National Anthem.” (To be clear, it’s not that crazy.)

“Classical” arrives with a green-screened music video directed by Nick Harwood, which you can check out below. Look out for Ariel Rechtshaid, Ray Suen, and the band’s drum tech, Josh Goldsmith.

Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 on Columbia.

