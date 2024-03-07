Ezra Koenig has always insisted that Time Crisis, his conversational “online radio show” on Apple Music, is not a podcast, despite that show’s big podcast energy. Now, with Vampire Weekend readying new album Only God Was Above Us, Koenig and bandmates Chris Baio and Chris Tomson have released the first episode of Vampire Campfire, which indeed is billed as a podcast.

For the first episode of Vampire Campfire, Koenig, Baio, and CT sit around a fire pit and chat about a number of subjects mostly related to the new LP. Koenig reads a prepared statement of influences for the project. The band debates the merits of crunchy vs. soft tacos and Real World vs. Road Rules. There’s some talk about their desire to bring a certain amateur or handmade element to every song, as well as the new live band they’re taking on tour. Koenig also plays a practice recording of a fascinating new arrangement of “Sunflower.” The boys discuss their failure to kick off a fourth wave of ska, though it’s unclear whether they’re aware of the genre’s recent resurgence. The show is full of little tidbits that might be of interest to fans.

Watch the 37-minute debut episode below.

Only God Was Above Us is out 4/5 on Columbia.