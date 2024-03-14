How much do you know about Michel Pagliaro, a fairly obscure Montreal musician who released some hard-rockin’ power-pop ragers in the early ’70s? It’s fine if you don’t know anything at all. I didn’t. The people behind the New York indie label Outer Battery Records are big fans, and they’ve been hoping to reissue the 1971 album Pagliaro for a while. It hasn’t worked out yet, but they’ve just put together a very serious supergroup of indie rock lifers to cover a couple of his songs.

In order to catch Michel Pagliaro’s attention, the Outer Battery bosses have devoted a new 7″ to the man, releasing it as part of a series dedicated to highlighting forgotten legends. On the new single, the great Ted Leo sings Pagliaro’s 1971 songs “Lovin’ You Ain’t Easy” and “We’re Dancin’,” and he’s backed up by a truly impressive array of musicians.

Ted Leo, now gearing up for the Shake The Sheets 20th-anniversary tour, was actually the last member to join this ad-hoc band, known as the Foreign Corresnpondents. On drums, we’ve got Fugazi’s Brendan Canty. (These days, Canty is in the Messthetics; their new LP with jazz musician James Brandon Lewis is our current reigning Album Of The Week.) On guitar, it’s Michael Hampton, formerly of DC hardcore legends Faith and currently of the supergroup Fake Names. Sohrab Habibion, formerly of Edsel and Obits, plays bass. The covers are both spirited and faithful, and it’s always fun to hear Ted Leo yelping out catchy pop anthems. Below, listen to the Foreign Correspondents’ covers and the Michel Pagliaro originals.

You can order the Foreign Correspondents’ “Lovin’ You Ain’t Easy” 7″ here.