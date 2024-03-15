A Country Western are keeping this Life On The Lawn rollout nice and tight. Last week the esteemed Philly alt-rockers announced the album and released lead single “The Dreamer” with just three weeks’ notice until release. Today they’re giving us another teaser track in the form of “Ridgeline.” Upon announcing the LP, the band quoted Bob Pollard: “We are advocates of fun rock. Serious rock is good but fun rock is better.” Does “Ridgeline” live up to that description? Find out below.

<a href="https://acountrywestern.bandcamp.com/album/life-on-the-lawn">Life on the Lawn by A Country Western</a>

Life On The Lawn is out 3/29 through Crafted Sounds.