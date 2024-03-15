In 2017, the country-pop great Glen Campbell passed away after a long and public battle with Alzheimer’s. Campbell was 81 when he died, and he spent his last years recording heartbreaking music that grappled with his own mortality. Now, a forthcoming duets album reworks tracks that Campbell recorded near the end of his life, now with added vocals from many of Campbell’s famous friends and admirers. One of them is Hope Sandoval, the great singer who we know from Mazzy Star.

Glen Campbell’s forthcoming posthumous LP Duets — Ghost On The Canvas Sessions features contributions from people like Brian Wilson, Sting, Dolly Parton, X, Daryl Hall, and Carole King, and we’ve already posted the duets with Erics Church and Clapton. Now, we get to hear a new version of “The Long Walk Home” with Hope Sandoval. It’s a deeply sad end-of-life reverie that Campbell and producer Julian Raymond wrote and recorded for the 2015 documentary I’ll Be Me.

In a press release, Julian Raymond says that Mazzy Star was an inspiration for Glen Campbell’s final records: “Glen and I listened to a couple of different Mazzy Star songs while we were preparing to record the Meet Glen Campbell album, and after listening to ‘Mary Of Silence,’ he said ‘I can’t do better than that.’ He greatly admired Hope’s talent. Her vocal on ‘The Long Walk Home’ is just stunning and beautiful’ you really feel the emotion of the song.” Sandoval says that it’s a “great honor,” and it’s not like a Hope Sandoval vocal has ever hurt a song. Listen below.

Duets – Ghost On The Canvas Sessions is out 4/19 on Big Machine.