Last year, Los Angeles musician Andy Schiaffino released their third album as body / negative, everett. They’re about to head out on tour with Midwife (who contributed to some songs on everett) and Vyva Melinkolya, and today body / negative has shared a couple covers, which will be included on a limited-edition tape available on the road. The covers are of Elliott Smith’s “Twilight” and Tim Buckley’s “Song To The Siren.” (The latter was made a few years ago with Vinyl Williams.) Check them both out below.

The covers are out now.