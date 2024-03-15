Over the past few years, a lot of bands have been doing great work at the intersection of hardcore and death metal. Every year, you can see many of those bands showing off different versions of brutality at the Bangin’ In The Rock fest in Little Rock, Arkansas. That festival is partly the brainchild of Terminal Nation, the Little Rock band who does that fusion better than almost anyone else. Today, Terminal Nation announce a new album, and it looks like it’ll be a monster.

Terminal Nation released the great debut album Holocene Extinction in 2020, and they followed it by teaming with the likeminded Japanese band Kruelty on the 2022 split EP The Ruination Of Imperialism. They recorded their new album Echoes Of The Devil’s Den in Tucson with Gatecreeper/Spirit Adrift collaborator Ryan Bram, and it’ll feature guest vocals from Integrity’s Dwid Hellion, Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach, Sex Prisoner’s K. Kennedy, and Elysia’s Zak Vargas. On first single “Written By The Victor,” they get help from heavy-music master Todd Jones.

Todd Jones recently helped out on his old band Terror’s hell-ripping 2022 album Pain Into Power, and it appears that his own group Nails is getting ready to return from hiatus, so it’s cool to hear his supernatural roar on this one. “Written By The Victor” is a thundering, apocalyptic blast that’ll liquefy your insides if you play it loud enough. Below, listen to the track and check out the Echoes Of The Devil’s Den tracklist.

<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/echoes-of-the-devils-den">Echoes Of The Devil's Den by Terminal Nation</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Echoes Of The Devil’s Den”

02 “Written By The Victor” (Feat. Nails’ Todd Jones)

03 “The Spikes Under The Bridge” (Feat. Elysia’s Zak Vargas)

04 “No Reform (New Age Slave Patrol)”

05 “Empire In Decay”

06 “Embers Of Humanity”

07 “Merchants Of Bloodshed” (Feat. Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach)

08 “Bullet For A Stone”

09 “Dying Alive”

10 “Cemetery Of Imposters” (Feat. Sex Prisoner’s K. Kennedy)

11 “Immolation (Of Mother Earth)”

12 “Release The Serpents” (Feat. Integrity’s Dwid Hellion)

Echoes Of The Devil’s Den is out 5/3 on 20 Buck Spin.