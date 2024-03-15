Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar, Facing Investigation After Kicking Out A Missing College Student, Shares Statement

In 2018, the country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan opened Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, a six-level bar, restaurant and live music venue on Nashville’s Broadway Street. The Tennessee Alcohol and Beverage Commission is now investigating the bar after 22-year-old University of Missouri student Riley Strain went missing last week. Strain hasn’t been seen since he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge on the evening of March 8, and Tennessee officials are reportedly probing the bar for potentially overserving Strain. Today, Bryan’s bar shared a statement, claiming that its employees only served Strain one alcoholic drink and two waters.

Riley Strain, visiting Nashville on a fraternity trip, was asked to leave Luke’s 32 Bridge last Friday night, as NBC reports. According to his stepfather, Strain told friends that he was heading back to his hotel. Minutes later, security cameras showed an apparently-intoxicated Strain crossing 1st Avenue North, walking in the opposite direction from that hotel. He hasn’t been seen since. Police are using boats with sonar to search the Cumberland River and checking vacant buildings along the riverbank, but Strain remains missing. Police report no signs of foul play. On his Instagram story Tuesday, Luke Bryan wrote, “Y’all this is scary. Praying for his safe return.”

Aaron Rummage, a rep for the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission, recently told NBC, “We are investigating whether Mr. Strain was served alcohol while he was visibly intoxicated.” In Tennessee, it’s a misdemeanor to serve alcoholic beverages to someone who’s visibly intoxicated. In a statement posted on Instagram today, Luke’s 32 Bridge claims that it’s cooperating with the investigation and offers this account of Riley Strain’s visit to the bar:

During Riley Strain’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served on alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35PM, our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs. Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return.

Riley Strain is 6’5″ and thin, with blue eyes and light brown hair; his picture is on the second slide of the Instagram embed above. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to contact authorities.