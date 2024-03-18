Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Final North American Tour
Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced The Over And Out Tour, a final North American tour which will kick off in Palm Desert, CA on August 24 and run through two months of dates before concluding in Los Angeles at the end of October. The last time that Lynne brought ELO to North America was in 2019.
It’s unclear though seems likely that the farewell tour will extend into Europe and elsewhere internationally, though nothing has been announced just yet.
Electric Light Orchestra broke up in 1986, though Lynne revived the group in 2014, and has been touring and recording music as Jeff Lynne’s ELO since then.
Tickets for the farewell tour begin on March 22 at 10AM local time. More details here. Check out the itinerary below.
08/24 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/30 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/01 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/06 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/07 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
09/09 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
09/14 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/23 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/25 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/27 Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/30 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/02 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/09 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/11 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/12 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/15 Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/16 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/23 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum