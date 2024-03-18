Jeff Lynne’s ELO Announces Final North American Tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO has announced The Over And Out Tour, a final North American tour which will kick off in Palm Desert, CA on August 24 and run through two months of dates before concluding in Los Angeles at the end of October. The last time that Lynne brought ELO to North America was in 2019.

It’s unclear though seems likely that the farewell tour will extend into Europe and elsewhere internationally, though nothing has been announced just yet.

Electric Light Orchestra broke up in 1986, though Lynne revived the group in 2014, and has been touring and recording music as Jeff Lynne’s ELO since then.

Tickets for the farewell tour begin on March 22 at 10AM local time. More details here. Check out the itinerary below.

08/24 Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/30 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/01 San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/06 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

09/07 Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

09/09 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/10 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/13 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

09/14 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/16 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/20 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/23 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/25 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/27 Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/30 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/02 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/09 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/11 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/12 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/15 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/16 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/23 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

10/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum