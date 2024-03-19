In April, Metz are releasing a new album called Up On Gravity Hill, which they announced last month with two tracks, “99” and “Entwined (Street Light Buzz).” Today, the Toronto band is back with another single, “Light Your Way Home,” which features Black Mountain’s Amber Webber.

“’Light Your Way Home’ is definitely one of our favorites from Up On Gravity Hill,” the band’s Alex Edkins explained. “I was listening to lots of Jesu and Low (as I do most winters) when writing this one.” Edkins continued:

Lyrically, it’s about missing your loved ones to the point of losing your grip on reality. We distorted and added a mechanical slap back to the drums to create a wild and huge sound. I love how big we got the production on this one. It’s like nothing we’ve ever made before, sonically or lyrically. Amber Webber (Black Mountain, Lightning Dust) was so great to work with, and her voice just takes this song to another stratosphere. I think the video by Colin Medley perfectly captures the vibe and intent of the song.

Watch and listen below.

Up On Gravity Hill is out 4/12 via Sub Pop (world) / Dine Alone (Canada).