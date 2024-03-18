Ariana Grande’s 98-Year-Old Grandma Breaks Record For Oldest Person To Hit The Hot 100

Ariana Grande’s 98-year-old grandmother Marjorie “Nonna” Grande has become the oldest person to ever hit the Billboard Hot 100. Grande’s grandmother is a featured guest on “Ordinary Things,” a song off the recently released Eternal Sunshine. It debuted on #55 on this week’s chart, as Billboard reports, setting a new record.

Previously, the oldest person to have a Hot 100 hit was the late Fred Stobaugh, who was 96 when “Oh Sweet Lorraine” spent a week on the chart in 2013 at #42 — that song was accredited to Green Shoe Studio, featuring the song’s vocalist Jacob Colgan and its writer, Stobaugh. Before that, Tony Bennett was 85 when his Amy Winehouse collaboration “Body And Soul” spent a week at $87 in 2011.

The end of Grande’s “Ordinary Things” features a voice clip of advice from “Nonna” Grande, who is also credited as a co-writer on the track. She had been included on prior Grande songs, though never as a featured guest.

On this week’s Hot 100, Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends” debuted at #1 on the chart, making it her ninth chart-topper. And Grande got her sixth #1 album when Eternal Sunshine topped the Billboard 200