Teyana Taylor Announces Directorial Debut Get Lite Starring Storm Reid

Along with making music, Teyana Taylor has an extensive acting repertoire, especially after winning multiple awards for her role in last year’s film A Thousand And One. In January, she was revealed as part of the cast for a Dionne Warwick biopic. Today, Deadline reported that the Harlem native is making her directorial debut with a movie entitled Get Lite.

Get Lite is in development at Paramount Pictures. Taylor is slated to executive produce with Coco Gilbert as co-producer. Storm Reid will star in the film, as well as help produce with Robyn Simpson through their company A Seed & Wings Productions. Kenya Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society are aiding in production as well, along with Bill Karesh through OFFBRND and Anni Weisband. Eric Gross is set to write the script.

The synposis reads, “The film follows a studious New York City teenager who has his world upended when he falls for a charismatic beatmaker (played by Reid) who recruits him to join her Litefeet dance crew, forcing him to choose between a safe academic path and his rekindled love of dance.”