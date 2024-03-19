After their 2021 album The Shadow I Remember, Cloud Nothings returned in November with the song “Final Summer.” Last month, they announced their new LP of the same title and released “Running Through The Campus.” Today, the Cleveland indie rock pros are back with the blissfully deafening “I’d Go Along.”

“I got pretty obsessed with the band Earth during the pandemic, and that led to an obsession with other doom metal, and then I started buying lots of fuzz pedals and downloading distortion plugins online — basically just anything that would blow out my guitar sound and get it sounding somewhere in the deep and fuzzed out ballpark of the heavy music I was listening to,” bandleader Dylan Baldi said in a statement. “‘I’d Get Along’ is sort of a Cloud Nothings take on that sound, where the guitar is big and bulky but there’s a really poppy vocal melody on top, and the drums are bouncy and rolling around the other instruments in their own idiosyncratic way.”

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room *

05/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

05/06 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry *

05/09 – New York, NY @ LPR *

05/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Canal Club *

05/12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05/14 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern x

05/16 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade x

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Row One x

05/19 – Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL x

05/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall x

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge x

05/23 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar x

05/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room x

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room x

05/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord x

05/28 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre x

05/29 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern x

05/31 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

06/02 – Denver, CO @ HQ +

06/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar +

06/04 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge +

06/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club +

06/06 – Madison, WI @ High Noon +

06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen +

06/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s +

06/09 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch +

* w/ Hurry

x w/ Truth Club

+ w/ Idle Ray

Final Summer is out 4/19 on Pure Noise.