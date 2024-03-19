Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Is Helping Train Mike Tyson For His Comeback Fight Against Jake Paul

This summer, 57-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson will make his return to the ring. Live on Netflix, Tyson will take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas. That’s pretty weird! And things are even weirder now that we know Tool frontman Maynard James Kennan is helping to train Tyson for the fight.

Maynard James Keenan, who is two years older than Mike Tyson, famously has interests that go beyond his bands Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. Keenan owns a vineyard, and he’s also big into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He trained under Rickson Gracie, and he earned his black belt earlier this year. Last year, Keenan founded his own school, Verde Valley BJJ, in Cottonwood, Arizona, the same place where his vineyard is located. He even teaches classes there. Now, Mike Tyson is using Verde Valley to get in shape for his match against Jake Paul.

As Metal Injection points out, Keenan posted a couple of pictures of himself and Mike Tyson on Instagram over the weekend. He wrote, “Honored to have @miketyson grace our small town academy, @verdevalleybjj . His Training Camp for @jakepaul vs @miketyson began under our roof. Gonna be bragging about that for a bit. Long after y’all are tired of hearing about it. Deal w it.”

The Mike Tyson/Jake Paul match goes down 7/20 at AT&T Stadium, and it’ll air live on Netflix.