Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup Has SZA, Blink-182, Tyler The Creator, & More

Lollapalooza has announced its 2024 lineup. Headliners include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, the K-pop group Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

Additional names on the roster: Deftones, Tate McRae, Laufey (performing with the Chicago Philharmonic), Conan Grey, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Jungle, Two Door Cinema Club, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Four Tet, Kevin Abstract, Ethel Cain, Chappell Roan, Teeze Touchdown, the Last Dinner Party, Kenny Beats, the Japanese House, Romy, Flo, Cults, Slow Pulp, Militarie Gun, Geese, Fleshwater, Wisp, and quite a few more — over 170 artists in total.

Lollapalooza 2024 will take place in Grant Park in Chicago from August 1 through 4. Pre-sale sign-ups are available now, more details here.