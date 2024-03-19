The Black Art Jazz Collective Rolls On

The Black Art Jazz Collective came together in 2013, with saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt, trombonist James Burton III, pianist Xavier Davis, bassist Dwayne Burno, and drummer Johnathan Blake. Burno died suddenly in December of that year, though, and the other members recruited Vicente Archer to replace him.

Jeremy Pelt told me in 2018, “The band came together via Wayne Escoffery…He was the one that expressed a desire to put together a band to celebrate — at first, the mission was kind of to celebrate Black icons through our artistry. And he called myself and Johnathan Blake. We met at a bar to talk about how we should put together the band and who should be in the band. And so after we decided on the musicians, then we just called and everybody was down to do it, you know, especially because we all wrote music.”

That one factor — the presentation of new compositions by the Collective’s members — is crucial, and it’s what sets the group apart. Other all-star bands made up of players one or even two generations older than the Collective, like the Cookers or Heads Of State, draw from their members’ back catalogs or the standard repertoire, but don’t often premiere new music. But Escoffery insists on it. He told me by phone earlier this month, “I pretty much task all of the members with, you know, writing a piece of music for the ensemble. But I don’t tell them how to write. I don’t tell them if I want something energetic or slow, I don’t tell them what style — I don’t give them any parameters. I just pretty much say, compose some original music for the band and bring it in. Some of the pieces on the [new] album were written within a few days of recording, you know.”

The Collective’s first two albums, 2016’s live Presented By The Side Door Jazz Club and 2018’s Armor Of Pride, were thrilling examples of high-level acoustic jazz, reminiscent of ’70s and ’80s albums by McCoy Tyner, Woody Shaw, Cedar Walton’s Eastern Rebellion, and other acts that played to diehards in the fusion era. One could also trace their lineage through the ’90s and ’00s work of leaders like Jackie McLean and Ralph Peterson; Escoffery had worked with the former man, Pelt the latter.

In our 2018 conversation, Pelt told me, “The kind of pedigree that’s in that band is, you know, we’re all kind of six degrees of separation from those kinds of bands, like the Woody Shaw bands or Eastern Rebellion. I mean, I played with Cedar for years, you know, and obviously Johnathan Blake’s dad [violinist John Blake, who played with McCoy Tyner and with Grover Washington Jr.] being who he was, I’m sure Blake was around McCoy, you know what I mean? So we all have that to draw from. And it really goes into our music.”

In 2020, Escoffery and Pelt swapped out the whole rhythm section, bringing in pianist Victor Gould (also a member of the trumpeter’s group at the time), bassist Rashaan Carter, and drummer Mark Whitfield Jr. for Ascension. I spoke to Escoffery around that time, and he explained that all the new members understood the idea behind the band, and had in fact subbed in on gigs prior to becoming official members. They had also worked together in other contexts. “When you’re picking the rhythm section, it’s important to pick people who play together a lot. And [Rashaan Carter] and Mark Whitfield Jr. and Victor actually have played together a lot, particularly with Wallace Roney.”

This year, the group is celebrating its tenth anniversary, slightly delayed by the pandemic, and they’ve just put out a fourth album, Truth To Power. On this record, Escoffery, Pelt, and Burton are joined by both of their rhythm sections. Six of its 10 tracks feature the returning team of Davis, Archer, and Blake, while Gould, Carter, and Whitfield play on the remaining four. Oh, and the title track brings in two guest trumpet players, Wallace Roney Jr. and Josh Evans, because this record is Jeremy Pelt’s last with the group. He’s moving on, focusing on his continuing solo career. His new album, Tomorrow’s Another Day, will be reviewed in next month’s column. He’s also just released the fourth volume in his Griot book series, compiling interviews with fellow jazz musicians, including saxophonists George Coleman and Isaiah Collier, drummer Billy Hart, pianist Eric Reed, and many others. The whole series is a crucial and fascinating history of jazz, recommended without reservation.

Escoffery, Pelt, Burton, and Blake each contribute two new compositions to the album, while Davis and Gould offer one each. Escoffery wrote the title piece, which features a passionate opening horn fanfare over a droning bowed bass, quickly giving way to a long and complex melody. It also serves as a trumpet battle of sorts, allowing each player — Pelt, Roney, and Evans — to take turns in the spotlight, but in a way that serves the composition rather than just allowing them to attempt to outdo each other with pyrotechnic runs.

“‘Truth To Power’ is a pretty special piece,” Escoffery told me, “in that I was actually commissioned in 2020 by the Yale School of Music to write a piece for jazz quintet and string quartet. [They] invited 14 BIPOC composers to write music surrounding the events of George Floyd’s murder and kind of related to the Black Lives Matter movement. So this piece was written back then…and then when we decided to record a Black Art Jazz Collective album, I decided to kind of pare it down and re-orchestrate it for Black Art Jazz Collective.”

His other contribution is “Lookin’ For Leroy,” named after something that Ralph Peterson used to say; “Leroy” was his collective name for roadies and crew members on tour. It’s a florid but gutsy hard bop tune built around a fanfare-like melody and a hard-swinging groove, and Escoffery says, “I guess if I were to categorize it, it’s reminiscent of the ’90s, you know, something like Roy Hargrove might have done back then in his early career or something like what Ralph or people that were really prominent at that time, the kind of sound that they were going for. When I wrote that, I had definitely Ralph in mind, I had Roy Hargrove in mind, I had that kind of era of music in mind. You know, the ’90s was a very formative time for me; that’s when I was really heavily influenced by people like the aforementioned.”

“Truth To Power” spotlights the duality at the heart of the BAJC project, which is that it’s a group intended to glorify Black artists and stand proudly for high-level acoustic jazz, but at the same time, artists are often called upon by society to comment on tragedy and to in some ways monetize pain. Escoffery says that while he recognizes the contradiction, and that it might be nice to just make explicitly joyful music, he sees that as an essential part of the jazz tradition. “I mean, in many ways, the whole idea of jazz really comes out of trauma. And that’s kind of what Black music has always done, kind of turned trauma into joy, and turned melancholy into joy. And so in a way…it would be nice to not necessarily always be sought out in that regard, but that being said, African-American artists have always done that. You know, unfortunately, the story of Black people in America is trauma. And we always have found a way to create art and to provide joy, even, despite that. So for better or for worse, that’s kind of part of our legacy in a way.”

Legacy is something that’s very much on Wayne Escoffery’s mind. He came up in Jackie McLean’s band, learning the music as well as the life, and with the Black Art Jazz Collective and his decades of service in the Mingus Big Band, he’s intent on preserving that and passing it on to the next generation. “You know, there really aren’t that many ensembles like this anymore. And I hate to [bring up] Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers because we don’t sound like Art Blakey, and we don’t want to sound like Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers, but just that instrumentation of trumpet, trombone, and tenor with a rhythm section and doing original music…there’s not that many groups doing that. And in some ways it’s a lost art. And I think it’s important, you know — myself, Jeremy, and James Burton have really developed a very strong horn sound. And I think it’s important for young horn players to be able to get this experience. So, you know, Jeremy’s been in the band for 10 years. He did his time. We made a lot of great music. And I think it’s great that he’s kind of passing the baton to some of these other great trumpet players who I think would benefit a lot from this experience.”

TAKE 10