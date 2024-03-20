So Totally – “Doz Roses”

New Music March 20, 2024 9:11 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music March 20, 2024 9:11 AM By Chris DeVille

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: So Totally are from Philadelphia, and wouldn’t you know it, they play shoegaze. As heard on “Distinct Star,” the lead single from their new album Double Your Relaxation, they do it quite well. New single “Doz Roses” is even better. Bands have been shrouding hypnotic melodies in waves of searing noise for decades, and certainly many of them have been trying it lately, but on this song So Totally somehow make the approach sound fresh. Listen below.

Double Your Relaxation is out 5/10 on Tiny Engines.

