Pickathon 2024 Has Courtney Barnett, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Geese, More

I’ve only ever heard good things about Oregon’s Pickathon festival. The fest takes place on a woodsy farm, with smaller stages, and it’s built around cultier outlier acts who aren’t necessarily in the regular festival rotation. Pickathon is ostensibly a folk festival, but it has room for adventurous music from different corners of the map, and this year’s lineup is key evidence.

As revealed on Consequence Of Sound, this year’s Pickathon headliners are Courtney Barnett, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, soul singer Durand Jones, and folk band Elephant Revival. The bill also features acts like Geese, CocoRosie, Ratboys, Jess Williamson, Water From Your Eyes, MSPAINT, Vacations, Joanna Sternberg, Irreversible Entanglements, Upchuck, Greg Freeman, Florry, Bella White, Billie Marten, Vincent Neil Emerson, Adi Oasis, and Searows. Check here for the relevant details.