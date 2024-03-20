Shellac Announce To All Trains, First New Album In 10 Years

Shellac are about to make their glorious return. The noise-rock trio comprising Steve Albini, Bob Weston, and Todd Trainer have announced the follow-up to 2014’s Dude Incredible. It’s called To All Trains, and it’s coming in May.

There’s not a lot to know about the album yet besides the bare essentials of cover art (up top), tracklist (down below), and the fact that it’s coming out via the legendary Touch And Go label, which hasn’t put out anything except reissues for years now. There’s also this, from the product description: “Recording & Mixing took place at Electrical Audio in Chicago over a bunch of long weekends in November, 2017; October, 2019; September, 2021; and March, 2022. The record was mastered by Bob & Steve at Chicago Mastering Service.”

There’s no single from the album yet, though hilariously, this other band called Shellac released a very un-Shellac-like song today. Until we get our ears on To All Trains, the tracklist has me wondering if “WSOD” is a play on WSOP and whether “Wednesday” is about the band. (Albini has always been down for some music crit.) Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “WSOD”

02 “Girl From Outside”

03 “Chick New Wave”

04 “Tattoos”

05 “Wednesday”

06 “Scrappers”

07 “Days Are Dogs”

08 “How I Wrote How I Wrote Elastic Man (cock & bull)”

09 “Scabby The Rat”

10 “I Don’t Fear Hell”

To All Trains is out 5/17 via Touch And Go. Pre-order it here.