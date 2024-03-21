Premature Evaluation: Adrianne Lenker Bright Future

This album is a small miracle. Please don’t take the following as a backhanded dismissal of Big Thief — if I was picking the best album of the 2020s so far, I’d have to give serious consideration to Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — but I remain amazed at what Adrianne Lenker gets up to when she gets away from her main band and from the world at large.

As with her pair of 2020 solo albums, songs and instrumentals, Lenker recorded Bright Future in a remote woodland area with co-producer Philip Weinrobe. Like those albums, her new one is strikingly intimate, with minimal arrangements that forgo distortion and a drum kit. But this time, they switched from a cabin in Western Massachusetts to a different New England studio called Double Infinity, newly established in a 150-year-old building, and they invited a trio of collaborators who didn’t know each other very well. The official line is that they were not intending to make an album, but what else are you making if you head into the woods with friends and an 8-track recorder? (I guess you could be making a horror movie; “three strangers invited on a mysterious woodland getaway by a quirky, off-kilter genius” does sound like the plot of a horror movie.)

Joining Lenker and Weinrobe on this fall 2022 recording retreat were Mat Davidson, Nick Hakim, and Josefin Runsteen. On Bright Future, they cycle through different configurations, the subtle shifts in instrumentation create a nice variety of arrangements, a small-scale version of the sonic skips and jumps within a Big Thief album. Davidson, aka Brooklyn alt-country artist Twain, split time between piano, guitar, and violin. Hakim, the Queens-based psychedelic soul artist, played piano too. Runsteen — the Swedish composer, arranger, and producer — contributed violin and percussion. They all lent their voices to the recordings as well, with Lenker laying the foundation on acoustic guitar and Weinrobe popping in on guitar, piano, or banjo as needed. Together, they have incredible chemistry — enough so that Lenker should consider keeping this unit going in parallel with Big Thief. Let that band rock out with its own special pan-genre alchemy, and keep the quiet stuff for this ensemble. Or maybe with Bright Future, they captured a magic that would be impossible to reproduce.

The album begins with one of Lenker’s most stunning songs to date. “Real House” is her recollection of childhood experiences painful and profound. The lyrics are written stream-of-consciousness style, like Phil Elverum or Benji-era Mark Kozelek, but they’re sung, not spoken, against Hakim’s deep, reverberating piano chords. Lenker’s melodies are tender, sweet, and open-ended, her memories rendered in poetic yet plainspoken language: “When I was seven, I saw the first film that made me scared/ And I thought of this whole world ending/ I thought of dying unprepared.” She sings of scary hospital visits, the excitement of moving into a “real house” for the first time, the crushing death of the family dog. The effect is a little bit Joni, a little bit Sampha, a little bit Bill Callahan.

From there, the record continues to strike a seemingly impossible balance between the familiar and the uncanny. Lenker’s lyrics are mostly homespun and direct, addressing common experiences of life and love with an uncommon empathy. On the quietly glittering “Free Treasure,” written with Big Thief bandmate James Krivchenia, she brings a smile to my face with this bit of scene-setting: “You’re cooking dinner/ It’s gettin’ round half past 10/ I haven’t smelled food so good since I don’t know where and I don’t know when.” The more robust, country-tinged “Sadness As A Gift” offers deep thoughts on the struggle to synthesize gratitude into life’s darker corners: “We could see the sadness as a gift and still feel too heavy to hold.” Even when she turns to symbolism, it’s usually not a puzzle to interpret but an epiphany to contemplate.