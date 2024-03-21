Shannon And The Clams – “Real Or Magic”

New Music March 21, 2024 5:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Shannon And The Clams announced their new album The Moon Is In The Wrong Place in January, and so far they’ve shared the title track and “Bean Fields.” Today, the Oakland garage rock eccentrics are back with “Real Or Magic.”

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place was written after the tragic, unexpected passing of bandleader Shannon Shaw’s fiancé Joe Haener. “Real Or Magic” is a soaring ballad about a vision Shaw had, after Haener’s death, of him bathed in sunlight. The dreamy song captures the otherworldly nature of grief and our relentless ability to retain our connection to the ones we love no matter where they are. Below, watch the video directed by Vanessa Pla.

The Moon Is In The Wrong Place is out 5/10 on Easy Eye Sound.

