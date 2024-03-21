Broadcast Announce Two New Demo Collections

Broadcast, the incredible English band made up of Trish Keenan and James Cargill, will release two final demo collections later this year, the last material that the project will put out after Keenan sadly passed away in 2011. In the years since then, Cargill has shared some stray demos, usually on Keenan’s birthday.

The first of these demo collections, Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, will arrive in May, and it’s made up of material from Keenan’s archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs, and they are songs that would have been intended for Broadcast’s follow-up to Tender Buttons.

Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 will follow in September, and that comprises demos of songs that mostly did make their studio albums, plus two previously unheard songs that Cargill discovered after Keenan’s death, “Come Back To Me” and “Please Call To Book,” which were inspired by a 2006 project the band did where fans were asked to submit lyrics on postcards to be used in a finished song.

A press release notes: “Distant Call is a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band.”

Below, you can hear a track from each of the collections: “Follow The Light” comes from Spell Blanket, and a demo of “Tears In The Typing Pool” off Tender Buttons comes from Distant Call.

Spell Blanket TRACKLIST:

01 “The Song Before The Song Comes Out”

02 “March Of The Fleas”

03 “Greater Than Joy”

04 “Mother Plays Games”

05 “My Marble Eye”

06 “Roses Red”

07 “Hip Bone To Hip Bone”

08 “Running Back To Me”

09 “I Blink You Blink”

10 “Infant Girl”

11 “I Run In Dreams”

12 “Luminous Image”

13 “A Little Light”

14 “Hairpin Memories”

15 “My Body”

16 “Follow The Light”

17 “Tunnel View”

18 “Where Are You?”

19 “Singing Game”

20 “I Want To Be Fine”

21 “The Games You Play”

22 “Grey Grey Skies”

23 “Puzzle”

24 “The Clock Is On Fire”

25 “Petal Alphabet”

26 “Tell Table”

27 “Fatherly Veil”

28 “Dream Power”

29 “Heartbeat”

30 “Call Sign”

31 “Crone Motion”

32 “Sleeping Bed”

33 “Join In Together”

34 “Colour In The Numbers”

35 “I Am The Bridge”

36 “Spirit House”

Distant Call TRACKLIST:

01 “Tears In The Typing Pool (Demo)”

02 “Still Feels Like Tears (Demo)”

03 “Come Back To Me (Demo)”

04 “The Little Bell (Demo)”

05 “Distant Call (Demo)”

06 “Valerie (Demo)”

07 “Colour Me In (Demo)”

08 “Ominous Cloud (Demo)”

09 “Flame Left From The Sun (Demo)”

10 “Where Youth And Laughter Go (Demo)”

11 “Poem Of A Dead Song (Demo)”

12 “O How I Miss You (Demo)”

13 “Pendulum (Demo)”

14 “Please Call To Book (Demo)”

Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 is out 5/3, and Distant Call – Collected Demos 2000-2006 is out 9/28, both via Warp. Pre-order them here.