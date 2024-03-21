Hot Mulligan – “Stickers Of Brian”

New Music March 21, 2024 11:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Hot Mulligan – “Stickers Of Brian”

New Music March 21, 2024 11:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Michigan’s Hot Mulligan make charged-up, passionate emo anthems. They bring a whole lot of energy and charisma and hooks, and they sound like they should be playing arenas in 2006. They’re actually on tour with Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World at the moment, which means they’re playing in arenas right now. Last year, the band released their album Why Would I Watch. Today, they’ve followed that record with what appears to be a one-off single.

The new Hot Mulligan single “Stickers Of Brian” is a charged-up rager about the tyrannical misery of day-job life, and some of the lyrics are pretty funny: “If I’ve gotta hear the same song again from the manager’s Pandora playlist/ I swear to god I’ll fill the sink with ammonia and chlorine and block every door!” In the Michael Herrick-directed video, a boring meeting descends into bedlam. Check it out below.

“Stickers Of Brian” is out now on Wax Bodega.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ariana Grande’s 98-Year-Old Grandma Breaks Record For Oldest Person To Hit The Hot 100

4 days ago 0

Beyoncé Shares Cowboy Carter Album Cover, Addresses Criticism Of Her Making Country Music

3 days ago 0

Mo Troper Dropped By Label, Management, Publicist Following Abuse Allegations From Ex-Partner

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest