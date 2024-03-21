Michigan’s Hot Mulligan make charged-up, passionate emo anthems. They bring a whole lot of energy and charisma and hooks, and they sound like they should be playing arenas in 2006. They’re actually on tour with Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World at the moment, which means they’re playing in arenas right now. Last year, the band released their album Why Would I Watch. Today, they’ve followed that record with what appears to be a one-off single.

The new Hot Mulligan single “Stickers Of Brian” is a charged-up rager about the tyrannical misery of day-job life, and some of the lyrics are pretty funny: “If I’ve gotta hear the same song again from the manager’s Pandora playlist/ I swear to god I’ll fill the sink with ammonia and chlorine and block every door!” In the Michael Herrick-directed video, a boring meeting descends into bedlam. Check it out below.

“Stickers Of Brian” is out now on Wax Bodega.