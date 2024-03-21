Drive-By Truckers Announce Southern Rock Opera 23rd Anniversary Tour
Drive-By Truckers have announced a tour celebrating their 2001 album Southern Rock Opera for its 23rd anniversary. The band will play the album in full at these shows, which will kick off in June and run through November.
“It’s been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety,” the band’s Patterson Hood wrote in a statement. “We’ll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y’all a story. It’s an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002).”
They continued:
A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it’s still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It’s going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun and this time we’re offering a very special Southern Rock Opera Revisited VIP Experience that includes a soundcheck party and some special SRO Revisited limited edition items. VIP tickets are on sale starting today!
We’ll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night. It’ll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we’ll ever do it so DON’T MISS IT! DBT-Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour.
“It ain’t about the past.”
See you at the Rock Show!
Patterson Hood (DBT)
Ticket details are here. Check out the full itinerary below.
06/07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/08 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
06/09 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
06/10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens*
06/13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
06/14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
06/15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
06/16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre
06/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
06/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
06/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
06/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
06/26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
06/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
06/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
07/01 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
07/02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
07/06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
10/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
10/27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
10/29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
10/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
11/01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
11/03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/05 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/07 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
11/08 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
11/09 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
11/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium