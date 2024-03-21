Drive-By Truckers Announce Southern Rock Opera 23rd Anniversary Tour

Drive-By Truckers have announced a tour celebrating their 2001 album Southern Rock Opera for its 23rd anniversary. The band will play the album in full at these shows, which will kick off in June and run through November.

“It’s been 23 years since the release of the album that drastically changed our lives and 22 years since we performed it (more or less) straight through in near entirety,” the band’s Patterson Hood wrote in a statement. “We’ll be hitting the road, Three Guitars blazing, and telling y’all a story. It’s an album we spent years writing and learning to play and then recording (in the upstairs of a uniform shop in downtown Birmingham AL). It was initially released on 9/11/2001 (and later reissued by Lost Highway in the summer of 2002).”

They continued:

A lot has happened in the decades since it came out, both to the band and to the world we live in. We feel that the record, while somewhat timeless, also has a current timeliness to it considering the social and political issues of today. Instead of performing it as if it’s still 2000AD, we want to make it our own, reflecting who we all are now in 2024. It’s going to be intense, but also a hell of a lot of fun and this time we’re offering a very special Southern Rock Opera Revisited VIP Experience that includes a soundcheck party and some special SRO Revisited limited edition items. VIP tickets are on sale starting today!



We’ll be playing songs from the original release, plus a small handful of songs that pertain to its themes and points of view, plus a short encore set that will be different each night. It’ll be a different and very special show, and very likely the last time we’ll ever do it so DON’T MISS IT! DBT-Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour.



“It ain’t about the past.”

See you at the Rock Show!

Patterson Hood (DBT)

Ticket details are here. Check out the full itinerary below.

06/07 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

06/08 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06/09 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

06/10 – Henrico, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens*

06/13 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

06/14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

06/15 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

06/16 – New Orleans, LA – The Civic Theatre

06/19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

06/20 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

06/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

06/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

06/26 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

06/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

06/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

07/01 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

07/02 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

07/06 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/16 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/18 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

10/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

10/27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10/29 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/30 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

11/01 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

11/03 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/05 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/07 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11/08 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11/09 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium