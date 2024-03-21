Warpaint – “Underneath”

By James Rettig

Last month, Warpaint shared a new song, “Common Blue,” the A-side of a 7″ meant to commemorate their two decades together as a band. Today, they’re sharing the flip side of the release, the lovely, shuffling “Underneath.”

“With these new songs we tie a bow around this time in our lives, and all the experiences and songs we’ve shared over the years,” the band shared in a statement announcing the release. “It’s been an incredible journey and taken us all over the world sharing good times with beautiful people. Our hearts are full!”

Check out “Underneath” below.

Warpaint will hit the road in May — check out those dates here.

