Earlier this week, Pearl Jam used a technological trick to tease their new song. “Running,” the new single from the band’s forthcoming Dark Matter, is out in full today, but fans have been previewing it for a few days by visiting the album’s website and holding their phones to the sky. No need to do that anymore, though. “Running” is an urgently rumbling rocker full of anxious, explosive energy, and you can stream it in full below.

In other Pearl Jam news: As Louder points out, Eddie Vedder recently spoke to MOJO about taking one of his daughters to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. He said Swifties at the show embraced his daughter with a “galvanizing and powerful” positivity. “The craziest thing,” he said, “was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day.”

When I took my daughter to the Eras Tour, it did not strike me as a particularly punk-rock experience, but go off, Eddie Vedder. You may recall that when our own Tom Breihan attended the Eras Tour with his daughter, he was moved to tears.

Dark Matter is out 4/19 via Monkeywrench/Republic.