Watch The 1975 Perform “Anobrain” For The First Time In Eight Years

The 1975 are on tour in Europe right now, and Friday night’s show at Palladium in Cologne featured a live rarity from the band. Early in the set, they broke out “Anobrain,” from their 2013 EP Music For Cars, for the first time in eight years. It last made its way into a 1975 show in late 2016. Watch parts of the performance below.

In other news out of Cologne, setlist.fm indicates that during the show, Matty Healy announced a 10th anniversary event for 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It. But that album is only eight years old right now, so it’s unclear what that was all about.