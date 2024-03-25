Local Natives came through last year with their first album since 2019, Time Will Wait For No One. They’re quickly following it up with a companion LP titled But I’ll Wait For You. (See what they did there?) Our first taste of the new album is “April,” which arrives today along with a music video.

“But I’ll Wait For You is the companion piece to our 2023 release, Time Will Wait For No One,” the band said in a statement. “Maybe not an answer to a question but an exhale to an inhale. There is so little that’s in our control but among all this chaos, we can choose to be there for each other.”

Check out “April” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Alpharetta”

02 “Throw It In The Fire”

03 “Neon Memory”

04 “Camera Shy”

05 “As Soon As You Arrive”

06 “Ending Credits”

07 “Raincoat”

08 “April”

09 “Walk Before You Run”

10 “But I’ll Wait For You”

But I’ll Wait For You is out 4/19 via Loma Vista.