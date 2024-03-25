When Charlotte Day Wilson announced her new album Cyan Blue, she shared the devastatingly titled “I Don’t Love You.” Last year’s Snoh Aalegra collab “Forever” is also on the album. Now the Canadian R&B singer and producer has shared a third single from the new LP. “Canopy” is built around a snaking, syncopated guitar riff, and it finds Wilson’s deep alto dropping bars like “You’re covered in your own shame/ You’re the only one in your own way.”

Wilson says the song is “meant to remind us that losing love & leaving can be just as inspiring as finding it.” In the video, she shows off her hockey skills. It’s shot by Sylvain Chaussée and styled by Mellany Sanchez, and you can watch it below.

Cyan Blue is out 5/3 on Stone Woman Music/XL.