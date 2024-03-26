Sabrina Teitelbaum impressed a lot of folks with Blondshell’s self-titled debut last year, and I suspect this new single out today will turn heads as well. “Docket” pairs Teitelbaum with Alicia Bognanno, aka Bully, for a self-loathing romp about hooking up with dudes on tour.

After some string-bending guitar action that continues throughout, the first verse begins like so: “I said don’t shake my hand it’s wet/ He said I’ll kiss it instead/ He said I saw the whole show/ I’m not scared of the sweat/ But I’m scared of the touching/ I have someone at home/ And I want his body more/ When he leaves me alone.” Repeatedly, the song returns to this soaring grunge-pop chorus: “Isn’t it wrong/ When I’m gone/ I look around at the options/ I put men on the docket/ Give me a curse/ I caught a bug/ He should be with someone who’s more in love/ Not someone eating for free/ My worst nightmare is me.”

Listen below.