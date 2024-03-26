This spring Jessica Pratt will release her first album in five years, Here In The Pitch. With “Life Is,” its lead single and opening track, she showed how far she can stretch her ’60s folk-pop sound, bringing in a lot more volume and instrumentation than usual. Today’s new track “World On A String” finds her back in her acoustic comfort zone, conjuring masterful melodies once again. “I want to be the sunlight of the century,” she sings. “I want to be a vestige of our senses free.”

“I was influenced by the swaying, naive brilliance of ‘lost’ teenage garage rock bands, as well as enduring loves like The Nazz and GBV,” Pratt says. “Record the song moments after you’ve learned it on an instrument you’ve just picked up. Oftentimes, that’s all you need.”

I do hear some Bob Pollard in that vocal, now that you mention it. Listen below.

Here In The Pitch is out 5/3 on Mexican Summer.