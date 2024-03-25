Roger Daltrey has served as the curator for the annual Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows, which have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall in London for more than two decades. This was his last year as curator, however, and he headlined the final night of the event on Sunday.

Other artists performing on Sunday included Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Eddie Vedder, and Paul Weller. Daltrey’s Who bandmate Pete Townshend was initially announced on the lineup, but he dropped off last month due to scheduling conflicts. During the show, Daltrey joined Weller for the Who’s “So Sad About Us,” and Vedder covered Simon Townshend’s “She Asked Me” with Townshend’s younger brother (they’ve done that before).

At the end of Daltrey’s headlining set, he brought out Plant, Vedder, Jones, and Glen Hansard to perform “Baba O’Riley.”

As for future Who plans, Pete Townshend tells The New York Times:

It feels to me like there’s one thing the Who can do, and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die. I don’t get much of a buzz from performing with the Who. If I’m really honest, I’ve been touring for the money.

Until then, check out videos from last night’s show below.