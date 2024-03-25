“Quad God” Ilia Malinin Makes Figure Skating History Performing To The Succession Theme

Ilia Malinin, a 19-year-old figure skater known as “Quad God” due to his ability to execute the extremely difficult to do quadruple Axel, won his first World Figure Skating Championship on Saturday night. In the routine, he managed to land a record-setting six quad jumps during his free skate portion of the event. And he did it all to the Succession theme song, which was composed by Nicholas Britell.

Britell congratulated Malinin on his achievement in a social media post, as Deadline points out.

Check it out below.