Benson Boone, The Guy With The #2 Song In America, Covers Teddy Swims’ #1 Song “Lose Control”

As you may have noticed, the American pop charts are currently under siege from a mob of folk-pop singer-songwriter types. Even as many of our biggest pop stars drop new music, this week’s two top tracks are both retro-minded yarl-rockers from young guys who were not remotely famous one year ago. Now, they’re out here covering each other.

Yesterday, Teddy Swims, a tatted-up Georgia native who started off as a YouTuber, finally reached #1 with his song “Lose Control,” which sounds like Chris Daughtry trying to become Adele. “Lose Control” had been stuck in the #2 spot for a long time, but it finally squeezed past the Jack Harlow, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Ariana Grande tracks that have been iron-claw gripping the top of the Hot 100. Sadly, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” has now supplanted Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” as the most popular song called “Lose Control” in history.

As Teddy Swims goes to #1, Benson Boone, Pacific Northwestern TikTok guy who walked away from American Idol mid-season and who’s signed to the Imagine Dragons guy’s label, moves to #2. Boone is up there for “Beautiful Things,” on which he sounds like the little cousin who Kings Of Leon have kept chained up in the basement for decades. I’m surprised they’re even trying to push this stuff in the UK, but Benson Boone made a recent appearance in the BBC Live Lounge, singing both his “Beautiful Things” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control.” Shockingly, two two tracks do not sound radically different. Watch the “Lose Control” cover below.

Please, nobody complain about Noah Kahan again. It could be so much worse.