Last month, Mark Oliver Everett announced a new Eels album, Eels Time!, and shared its lead single “Time.” Today, he’s back with another song from the LP, “Goldy,” which is one of a handful of tracks on the album that he co-wrote with All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter.

Everett met Ritter after he was asked to work with him on a song that was featured in the 2022 film Prisoner’s Daughter, which Ritter has a role in, and that led to Everett making a cameo on the movie, as well. In the course of collaborating, they discovered that they were neighbors and used to both be signed to DreamWorks Records. “He’s turned out to be one of my favorite, weird, eccentric and imaginative collaborators,” E shared of Ritter. “And he was right there down the hall from me at the DreamWorks Records office all those years ago. Who knew?”

Listen to “Goldy” below.

Eels Time! is out 6/7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam.