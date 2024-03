Last month, youbet announced their new album Way To Be and shared “Seeds Of Evil,” which followed November’s “Carsick.” Today, the Brooklyn indie band is back with “Nurture.”

“Nurture” comes with a video directed and animated by Sabrina Nichols. The song encapsulates the childlike charm of their music, buoyed by simple, subtly wistful guitar and vocals. Hear it below.

Way To Be is out 5/10 on Hardly Art.