Microwave – “Huperzine Dreamz”

Cameron Flaisch

New Music March 28, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Microwave announced their new album Let’s Start Degeneracy and shared “Bored Of Being Sad.” The Atlanta rockers released a string of singles last year including the endearing “Straw Hat,” and today they’re back with “Huperzine Dreamz.”

Bandleader Nathan Hardy explained that the track is “kind of a nod to the wide variety of nu-tropic supplements Tito and I have been experimenting with over the last several years.” Hear it below.

Let’s Start Degeneracy is out 4/26 on Pure Noise.

