Last month, Microwave announced their new album Let’s Start Degeneracy and shared “Bored Of Being Sad.” The Atlanta rockers released a string of singles last year including the endearing “Straw Hat,” and today they’re back with “Huperzine Dreamz.”

Bandleader Nathan Hardy explained that the track is “kind of a nod to the wide variety of nu-tropic supplements Tito and I have been experimenting with over the last several years.” Hear it below.

Let’s Start Degeneracy is out 4/26 on Pure Noise.