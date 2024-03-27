Frances Forever, who had a TikTok hit a few years ago with “Space Girl,” is back with their first new song since releasing the Paranoia Party EP in 2021. “Baby Bangs” is a collaboration with the Texas singer dacelynn.

“I love pop music, and it was really fun to write a catchy hook that people can dance to,” Frances Forever shared in a statement. “I’d been wanting to collaborate with dacelynn, who is also a queer artist, for years. This was a great opportunity for us to work together.”

Fun fact: “Baby Bangs” is one of two songs called “Baby Bangs” to be released today. The other is from the Columbus band Snarls — that’s here.

Here is Frances Forever’s “Baby Bangs”:

“Baby Bangs” is out now via Mom + Pop.