Snarls – “Baby Bangs”

Sumner Howells

New Music March 27, 2024 11:33 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month on Valentine’s Day, Snarls announced their new album With Love and released “Heavy Drinker” to follow October’s “Big Fish.” Today, the Columbus indie rockers are unleashing “Baby Bangs.”

On the track, Chlo White sings, “It’s hard to understand why I care about what I look like more than who I am.” In a statement, she explained, “That was a lyric I didn’t feel like I had to overthink, it was just true. Simultaneously, putting the pieces together as a band felt natural. When I brought the song to Mick’s basement, it wasn’t long before everyone was on the same page.”

Fun fact: “Baby Bangs” is one of two songs called “Baby Bangs” to be released today. The other is from the pop musician Frances Forever — check out that one here.

Hear “Baby Bangs” below.

With Love is out 5/3 on Take This To Heart Records.

