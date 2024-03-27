Delaware metalcore warriors Foreign Hands have been around for a few years, and they’ve spent that time breathing new life into the majestic heavy-music thunder of the early ’00s. The band really impressed me with their 2022 EP Bleed The Dream, and now they’re getting ready to follow that with What’s Left Unsaid, their first proper full-length.

Foreign Hands recorded What’s Left Unsaid with Fit For An Autopsy/End guitarist Will Putney, who’s previously worked with likeminded bands like Knocked Loose and Vein. Static Dress’ Olli Appleyard and 7 Angels 7 Plagues’ Matthew Mixon make guest appearances. In a press release, the band says, “What’s Left Unsaid feels like a culmination of everything we’ve done so far. There are lyrical and musical callbacks to all of our old material, as well as new elements we’ve never incorporated in our sound before. Working with Will helped us take these songs to the next level, and we’re all really proud of how they came out.”

Lead single “God Under Fingernails” is an impressive piece of fast, vicious big-room mosh music, and its breakdown is absolutely nuts. Below, check out director Joshua Boerum-Ruhl’s “God Under Fingernails” video, as well as the What’s Left Unsaid tracklist and Foreign Hands’ upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Resetting The Senses”

02 “A Memory In Latency”

03 “God Under Fingernails”

04 “Laceration Wings”

05 “Horror Domain”

06 “Conditioned For A Head-On Collision” (Feat. Olli Appleyard)

07 “Shapeless In The Dark”

08 “Adversity’s Spitting Image”

09 “Until The Sun Fades” (Feat. Matthew Mixon)

10 “Magnetic Roses”

TOUR DATES:

4/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *

4/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

4/20 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck *

4/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

4/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

4/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

4/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

4/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

5/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House *

5/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

5/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

5/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

5/07 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens *

5/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre *

5/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

5/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

5/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

5/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

5/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

5/16 – London, ON @ Rum Runners *

6/01 – Tokyo, Japan @ Bloodaxe Festival

* with Better Lovers, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, & Greyhaven

What’s Left Unsaid is out 6/21 on SharpTone Records.