Stream Foreign Hands’ Feverish New Metalcore EP Bleed The Dream

Delaware’s Foreign Hands are a metalcore band, and they take specific inspiration from the moment in the late ’90s and early ’00s, when metalcore was still a pretty fresh new genre. Their style recalls bands like Poison The Well and Shai Hulud. In their towering, crunching, occasionally melodic attack, you can hear what drew so many people to metalcore in the first place, in those pre-Affliction shirt years.

Today, Foreign Hands have released a real ass-kicker of an EP called Bleed The Dream. It’s huge and bruising and cathartic, and its songs hit on some deep animal level. The band recorded the EP with Weekend Nachos’ Andy Nelson, and Issac Hale, from Knocked Loose and Inclination, helped out on the songwriting. Stream Bleed The Dream below.

The Bleed The Dream EP is out now on DAZE.