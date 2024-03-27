At the beginning of May, Arab Strap are releasing a new album called I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍. We’ve heard “Bliss” and “Allatonceness” from it already, and today they’re back with a third single, “Strawberry Moon.”

“Lyrically, it’s maybe the most personal song on the album,” Aidan Moffat said. “About a period when I wasn’t doing very well, both mentally and physically. I was walking with a cane and in pain most of the time, and drowning my sorrows too, trapped at home and watching the phases of the moon through a window. The moon always seems to pop up in my lyrics, and the song’s a sort of secular hymn in praise of her constant change. She’s always a comfort, always hopeful, and always makes me smile.”

Listen below.

I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍 is out 5/10 on Rock Action.