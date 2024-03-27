Martha Reeves Successfully Crowdfunds A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Artists, or the estates of artists, who want their star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame must pay for the privilege. The current going rate for a star is $75,000, provided that their application is accepted to land a permanent place on the Los Angeles tourist fixture. Martha Reeves, the Motown singer, had to crowdfund the costs associated the award after her former manager nominated her a couple years ago.

A fundraising drive took place online, and Reeves and her new manager secured the funds last year. “I want to thank everyone who donated and helped spread the word,” she wrote in a social media post. “It has meant so much.”

The ceremony for Reeves’ Hollywood Walk Of Fame took place on Wednesday afternoon. Attendees at the event included Berry Gordy, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and William “Mickey” Stevenson. Here’s video of the ceremony: