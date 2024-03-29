About two months ago, Sofia Bolt introduced sophomore album Vendredi Minuit with “Go Away.” Today she’s got another single for your consideration, this time a duet with a noteworthy indie-rock figure. Stella Donnelly shows up on “Bus Song,” which, for better or worse, is not a Jay Som cover. Instead, it’s a chic, dreamy pop song that reminds me of Broadcast if they ever got an exorcism. Real nice low-key sax action on this one. Listen below, where you can also find Bolt’s remaining dates supporting Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab.

TOUR DATES:

03/29 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

03/30 – Austin, TX @ Parish

04/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *SOLD OUT*

04/05 – Big Sur, CA @ Fernwood Tavern

Vendredi Minuit is out 5/10 on Born Losers.