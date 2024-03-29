Can We Please Have Fun, the new album from Kings Of Leon, is dropping in May. Lead single “Mustang” percolated with an ’80s rock energy, seasoned with twang and topped off with Caleb Followil’s yowling exclamations. “Split Screen,” the new single out today, is much tamer and moodier. A soft but incessant pulse leads KOL through an emotionally charged chord progression, resulting in a power ballad that definitely could have soundtracked a pivotal moment on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy (and maybe still could, given that, much like Kings Of Leon, the show is still going). Listen below.

Can We Please Have Fun is out 5/10 on Capitol.