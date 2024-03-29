The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

04

Ellis - "It'll Be Alright"

Ever since emerging with “The Drain” six years ago, Linnea Siggelkow has been at her best when sending sweet melodies swirling upward into a whirlwind of distorted guitar. “It’ll Be Alright” boasts another incredible Ellis chorus, a refrain to rival Snail Mail or Soccer Mommy in its bright yet melancholic splendor. She sings with frankness and vulnerability — “Do you ever feel barely alive?/ I guess we do what we must to survive/ And I am ashamed to admit it out loud/ I’ve never been scared like i’m scared right now” — and the song moves with a contagious momentum, as if surging ahead toward the epiphany that inspired it. “I’ve struggled with being overly critical of all of my past selves for the decisions that I’ve made,” Siggelkow wrote in a statement accompanying the track, “but i am slowly learning to look back at all of those selves with compassion and acknowledge the girl who was just trying her best.” This time, she succeeded. —Chris