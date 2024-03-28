Calvin Harris Claps Back At Ultra Music Festivalgoers Who Found His Set “Underwhelming”

Calvin Harris had some words for Instagram commenters who found his set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this past weekend “underwhelming.”

“You expect me to play none of my songs?” he wrote, replying to a since-deleted post in a thread from disappointed attendees. “… how deep is your love – billion streams, this is what u came for – billion streams, my way – billion streams, slide – billion streams, feels – billion streams, one kiss – billion streams, and the other 5 half a bil, and before 2014 another 20, and not cheesy shit, proper fucking songs with real artists, and you’d rather I play “Fein” trap edits today.” (“FE!N” is a track by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.)

“And you wonder why I never play edm festivals,” Harris wrote, while noting that he played new, unreleased edits of some of his older songs that were featured in the set. “At least people I saw irl had a great time and I can be happy with that, but fuck at this point whatever I do is gonna piss you off.”