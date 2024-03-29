Our 2017 Band To Watch Melkbelly last shared an album in 2020 with PITH. Their last release was 2021’s “Prehistoric Worm,” and today the Chicago indie quartet is back with their first new material since then in the form of two tracks called “KMS Express” and “Precious Cargo.”

“The songs were made directly in response to the void of live shows,” drummer James Wetzel explained in a statement. Vocalist and guitarist Miranda Winters added, “The songs are also about what tethers us to reality. Stuff like — the intense relationships between bandmates, having children, playing shows, love and a bunch of other visceral bullshit. Stuff lost during lockdown that we’re ready to figure out how to get back to now.”

Below, hear the songs, which are Melkbelly’s first releases on Exploding In Sound Records.

Winters recently announced her solo debut album as Mandy.